Coach’s Stuart Vevers on the Power of NYFW & Dressing Billy Porter & His Disney Obsession

“It’s really powerful and something New York has been at the forefront of. We’ve celebrated diversity in a way that hasn’t happened elsewhere. That’s something to be proud of. It’s something I’m proud of — we’ve done a lot with Coach. It’s giving people a platform.”

As part of this week’s FN cover story about Coach ’s CitySole sneaker launch, creative director Stuart Vevers sat down with FN to talk about taking risks, the power of New York Fashion Week and dressing Billy Porter.

“I love ‘Pose,’ it’s an amazing show and the best connection we make with celebrities is authentic. I love that he’s breaking conventions and pushing boundaries. It’s something I personally love to do. It has surprised some people that we have taken risks.”

STAYING TRUE TO YOURSELF:

“The most important thing is to follow your instinct and fight for the things you believe in — and stay true to your obsessions. You’ve got to feel passion. I’m a huge Disney fan. That’s why it always features in my collections. It’s an interesting creative challenge, two icons coming together. Before I went back to the UK for Christmas, I spent two days at Disney World.”

LOOKING BACK, FACING FORWARD:

“When I joined, I investigated and dug deep and used the archive as a touchstone, but I felt it was a moment to push forward and look to the future. I have generally worked for brands that have a strong heritage. You know what is authentic.”

WHERE HE WILL BE IN 2030:

“My honest answer is that I have no idea. I’m not someone who looks too far in the future. What I love about fashion is it’s always changing.”