Christopher John Rogers’ Colorful Fall 2020 Runway Had Christian Louboutin Heels to Match

Since first appearing on the New York fashion scene last year, designer Christopher John Rogers has taken the industry by storm, his colorful, voluminous gowns and other creations winning him the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund top prize.

With that award and its funding, Rogers expanded his operations to show an even larger, more colorful and fantastical collection for fall ’20 that has already become one of the highlights of the season for NYFW.

The footwear, sourced from Christian Louboutin, proved to be an equally colorful match for Rogers’s creations. The designer worked with the French footwear brand to use both a smattering of rainbow colors and classic, neutral shoes from its spring ’20 and core collections to punctuate his ready-to-wear.

Christopher John Rogers fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Below, a closer look at the marriage of Rogers’s exquisitely shaped gowns and Louboutin’s classic heels for the fall ’20 runway show. Here’s hoping that a future collaboration is in the works.

A pair of classic Christian Louboutin pumps with white socks and purple satin trousers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Louboutin’s spring ’20 block heeled yellow pump with Rogers’ equally bright ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The red soles of Louboutin’s classic heels added strong punctuation to Roger’s colorful looks, including a floral printed pantsuit, shown here. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Louboutin’s Clare Sling pumps from the spring ’20 collection matched Roger’s hot pink ensembles perfectly. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Red trousers, velvet pumps (and matching soles) at Christopher John Rogers fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christian Louboutin’s Ovida patent leather and PVC sandal with plexiglas heel from spring ’20, paired with a neon look from Christopher John Rogers fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christian Louboutin’s classic So Kate 120 mm pumps with orange silk trousers from Christopher John Rogers fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

