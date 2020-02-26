The Louboutin Paris Presentation Starred a Giant LED Replica of the Designer, Dubbed Super Loubi

The key themes of Christian Louboutin’s fall ’20 collection included art, restraint and the dialogue between womenswear and menswear.

Christian Louboutin is a keen art collector and showcased some pieces from his own personal collection as part of his landmark L’exhibition[niste] event which previewed yesterday in Paris. For fall ’20 he insinuated his love of art into the collection via influences and collaborations.

Mondrian inspired heels from Christian Louboutin fall ’20. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Graphic block-heeled sandals were a nod to Mondrian while an entire story was devoted to the color black in homage to 100-year-old French artist Pierre Soulages, famous for painting only in black and currently featured in a retrospective at the Louvre museum. Highlights came in hand-done macramé and technical mesh.

Louboutin also collaborated with illustrator Hélène Tran on patent heels and new iterations of the Cabara tote bag featuring printed interpretations of Parisian scenes. The highlight was for the wearer’s eyes only though: a Perspex strap sandal with a drawing of Louboutin as a leopard printed on the inner sole of each.

Mest detail shoe boots from Christian Louboutin fall ’20. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Fans of the designer’s more exuberant creations are many, approaching the brand with a quasi-religious zeal ­— much in evidence at last night’s exhibition preview. The notion was evoked via eight custom-commissioned stain glass windows featuring the key tenets of the designer’s work and a giant crystal shoe resting on a silver palanquin reminiscent of an altar-piece or tabernacle.

It was likewise evidenced by the brand’s collectors who FN met at the show’s launch party. One lady wearing custom created butterfly applique pumps confided that she had no idea how many pairs she owned as they were spread over multiple residences. However, she did reveal that her luggage for her week-long trip to Paris alone contained 35 pairs.

Watercolor slingbacks from Christian Louboutin fall ’20. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

However, alongside color-changing camo prints created via crystals and tiny studded spikes, a more restrained and commercial focus was also palpable. There was a new ultra simple and 100mm take on the iconic Pigalle with a gentle hourglass heel. Meanwhile suede knee-high boots with a sinuous curve to the upper and bow back pumps came in a wintry color palette that was both subtle and subdued.

Studded flats from Christian Louboutin fall ’20. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Similarly, the brand has evolved its dialogue between women’s and menswear. The Cuban-heeled biker boots and flat studded sandals shown for men’s fall ’20 have been added to the women’s collection as well and elsewhere classic loafers came in a pinstripe canvas and fully functional pin-lock detail snaffle.

As for that all-important staging for which the house is also known, that came in figurative form. Holding court over proceedings was a towering digital rendering of the legendary designer featuring thousands of tiny LED lights and wearing his classic Louis sneakers complete with studded toe-caps. Dubbed Super Loubi, the figure had been created by the talented in-house production team.

The designer’s new alter ego also comes in digital form. Visit the Louboutin instagram page to try out the custom filter, inspired by the Super Mario Bros. video game.

Want more?

Every New Shoe Collection, Launch and Trend to Know From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

The 7 Trends Already Dominating Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020