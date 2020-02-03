Exclusive: Charlotte Olympia Dellal Back in Control at Namesake Brand

Charlotte Olympia Dellal has taken back full control of her namesake shoe and accessories label, FN has learned.

The founder and designer ended a three-year partnership with Onward Luxury Group Spa, which acquired a controlling stake in Charlotte Olympia in 2017. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Spring ’20 is the last season Dellal and the Milan-based licensing and distribution firm are working together.

The British designer, who debuted her collection in 2008, said she’s eager to develop more creative collections and work on new collaborations. She hinted that a tie-up with a “fantastic sports brand” is set to launch soon.

Charlotte Olympia engineered many attention-grabbing collaborations through the years. She has teamed with names including MAC cosmetics, Agent Provocateur lingerie, Barbie, Havaianas and more.

Charlotte Olympia’s Birds of Paradise style, part of the designer’s 10th anniversary collection. CREDIT: Charlotte Olympia

During the last decade, Dellal, known for her clever and quirky style, expanded quickly, opening stores in the U.S. market and internationally. But like many other young creative talents, she faced challenges as the luxury landscape became more saturated and retail experienced seismic shifts.

In 2018, U.S. affiliates doing business as Charlotte Olympia declared bankruptcy and closed four stores in the market.

Charlotte Olympia’s spring ’17 show at London Fashion Week. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

As she begins another new chapter, Dellal — who has a strong media presence and deep connections in the industry — has the opportunity to refuel excitement around the label. “It’s not easy to build a brand, and everyone does it a little differently,” she told FN in 2016. “This whole journey has been a high point for me, and we’ve done quite a few things. But I always look forward.”