Celine Takes On TikTok to Show its Spring 2021 Collection

A teaser image from the Celine 'Dancing Kid' online fashion show project to be broadcast July 29 via Instagram, TikTok and the brand's website.

Celine is taking on TikTok to present its spring ’21 collection. The brand is staging a surprise online fashion show today, via TikTok among other media. The digital show, set to take place today, July 29. at 16:00 CET (10:00 EDT).

While Armani, Saint Laurent, Gucci and friends announced a recalibration of their show schedules during the pandemic, Celine was ahead of the curve.

Hedi Slimane’s fashion house was actually restructuring its internal calendar as early as last year. The brand skipped its accustomed slot in Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January and staged a coed show in March instead.

However, while many were assuming the next coed outing to fall in September, Slimane always likes to shake things up. The digital show is dubbed ‘The Dancing Kid’. It will be broadcast on TikTok as well as Instagram and the brand’s own website.

This makes Celine the second major fashion house to embrace the TikTok platform when it comes to unveiling a virtual fashion show. Balmain harnessed the medium at the start of July. Olivier Rousteing used it to livestream his Balmain Haute Couture Show which took place on a river boat sailing along Paris’ River Seine.

TikTok’s getting the Slimane seal of approval is also important for the platform’s credibility among the style set. If it’s deemed good enough by an arbiter of cool like Slimane, is another step on the path to wider fashion industry recognition.

A teaser image from the Celine ‘Dancing Kid’ online fashion show project to be broadcast July 29 via Instagram, TikTok and the brand’s website. CREDIT: Celine

Celine has been teasing the project since last week. On Friday, it also issued FN with black-and-white images of a flying banner emblazoned with ‘Dancing Kid’ alongside a still from the teaser video.This amounted to a model sitting on an old fashioned chintzy sofa in the middle of a field, calmly painting his fingernails in a shade of duck egg bleu. He is clad just in a pair of blue jeans and his back is covered in tattoos.

As well as pre-empting the current recalibration of the fashion calendar and flying the flag for TikTok, Slimane, who introduced high heels for men during his show in Paris in March, has always been a proponent of an androgynous look.

Watch the teaser here.