Why TikTok Might Just Be the Future of the Fashion Show & 5 Reasons To Love Celine’s ‘The Dancing Kid’

Celine took to TikTok to present its spring ’21 men’s collection ‘The Dancing Kid’. Highlights and key looks were posted on the platform as signature bite-size 15 second video vignettes.

Balmain’s TikTok livestream of Olivier Rousteing’s river boat haute couture show was a worthy forerunner but Slimane took the concept to the next level with his inspired execution.

For the first time, TikTok’s true potential as the new way to consume a fashion show is becoming apparent. In fact, if Hedi Slimane’s Celine is anything to go by, TikTok might just be the future of the fashion show.

The action was pre-filmed on French race track, Circuit du Castellet but with the artful cinematography, viewers would be forgiven for thinking it had actually been shot on the outskirts of Los Angeles rather than Marseilles in the South of France.

But TikTok staging aside, we also need to talk about the collection. There are many reasons to love it but here are FN’s top five.

1. The entire collection was inspired the cool kid protagonists of TikTok’s signature videos

The Celine spring ’21 men’s collection itself was an all-singing, all-dancing affair tricked out with a hit parade of cult items. Bucket hats and fanny packs jostled with clashing print mixes that would put Olivia Palermo to shame. A celebration of adolescent codes and skate culture it drew inspiration from the cool kid protagonists of TikTok’s signature videos.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

2. Every last shoe is a winner

The footwear featured an all-star cast. From tie dye prints with beaded lace-charms and plimsoles in psychedelic ’60s florals to streamlined high tops and palm print combat boots, the shoes has real star quality.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

3. The knitwear has bite

We all know the mercury drops substantially of a West Coast evening so meet the Cali equivalent of the French stripy Breton sweater. Best in show is this Celine twist on the Rolling Stones tongue and lip logo and the embroidered clown recalling the fairground appeal of Santa Monica pier.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

4. The jewelry has it-item written all over it

Cali-cool camper vans and old-skool cassette tapes are Slimane’s answer to the Alexander McQueen pearl earring while the silver cigarette lighter chains are Insta gold.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

5. The Biker Jackets

The biker jackets (we call them ‘Perfectos’ here in France) are a perfect mix Tour T-shirt and Rock ‘n’ Roll. Emblazoned with that ‘Dancing Kid’ leit motif or embroidered with hundreds of luminous multi colored crystals, they are the ultimate way to make an exit. Watch as they light up like a hot rod trail thanks to a spot of technical wizardry.

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Celine spring ’21 CREDIT: Celine

Now watch the full length and gorgeously atmospheric version of the show below on IGTV.