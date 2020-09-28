Kendall Jenner Favorite By Far Recreated a First Class Airline Ticket as the Invite To its Digital Spring 2021 Showroom

Grounded buyers and editors? No problem.

In the absence of a physical spring showroom By Far has created an ultra slick virtual version. In fact it’s an invite only replica of the brand’s regular consumer e-tail platform where retailers can load their trolleys with their wishlist for the upcoming season.

Smart thinking all round. First up buyers reveal time and time again that they are drawn to digital showrooms that offer a real life ‘shopping experience’ for choosing their new season ‘purchases’. Secondly, come next year, the site can simply be flipped to consumer as it already exists in beta right down to 360 degrees views, videos and spring 2021 campaign imagery.

By Far Gigi. CREDIT: By Far

The collection, described as ‘Your Direct Flight to the Côte d’Azur’, offers up a joyful summer palette of saturated brights, poppy pastels and digital spray paint with finishes from creased leather to high shine embossed croco.

By Far Lilo. CREDIT: By Far

New shoe styles that are sure to rank high with By Far’s celebrity fan base which included Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and many more, are the 100mm square toe Gigi and Pina skews, both featuring a flared heel base. The graphic Gigi comes with oversize panel and toe ring and the Pina is more feminine with ruched straps. The Lilo quilted clogs are your ultimate summer flats right down to their padded footbed.

By Far Pina. CREDIT: By Far

FN was invited into the virtual experience via a printed By Far Airline ticket that came in a smart first class style vanity tote with a beaded anklet, branded lip balm and a copy of the perfect beach read —Françoise Sagan’s seminal novel “Bonjour Tristesse”.