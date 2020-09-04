Bottega Veneta’s Biodegrable Puddle Boot Is Here

When Bottega Veneta debuted its Puddle Boot back in February during Milan Fashion Week for fall ’20 we could already see how the pandemic was going to shape fashion and footwear trends in the coming months ahead.

Rubber shoes and chunky soles have floated around in seasons past, but with COVID-19 now front and center, the wellie boot seems to be quite the appropriate fashion staple for fall. The easy-to-clean shoe literally can weather any storm, whether it be a literal rainstorm or figurative one, like a global pandemic.

Available now on bottegaveneta.com, the Puddle Boot is made from 100% biodegradable polymer. The $650 sustainable rain boot is also genderless, making it a footwear option that ticks off the boxes on all of the industry’s most relevant trends.

Bottega Veneta Fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

A closeup of the Puddle Boot during Bottega Veneta’s Fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

The high-fashion rainboot features Bottega Veneta’s signature big-toe silhouette that’s fitted in a sleek one-piece mold. The waterproof boot is lightweight and stylish, thanks to its simple shape and elevated presentation.

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot, Fall ’20.

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot, $650.

The rainboot is available in five colorways, including a round of neutrals as well as vibrant pops of color.

Bottega Veneta Fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot, Fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Under Daniel Lee’s creative direction, Bottega Veneta continues to set the standard in footwear’s most popular trends. The brand’s square toe phenomenon has transformed the ugly silhouette into one of the shoe industry’s most coveted styles when it comes to women’s fashion.

Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Leather Sandals continue to remain relevant despite their pre-fall ’19 release. The brand’s square toe thong sandals remain closet staples for fashion influencers such as Olivia Culpo, who was spotted wearing the $890 shoe this summer.

Bottega Veneta’s latest push to make a sustainable Wellington boot available for both men and women continues to show just how versatile the luxury brand can be.

