All the Fashion Brands on Beyoncé’s Curated List of Black-Owned Businesses

Beyoncé is using her star power to put a spotlight on Black-owned businesses.

On Beyonce.com, the singer has put together a curated directory of Black-owned small businesses — including a slew of fashion brands — with the help of stylist Zerina Akers, founder of the Instagram page @black.owned.everything.

Beyoncé’s website highlights businesses across an array of industries, including beauty, home and living, restaurants and bars and arts and design — as well as numerous fashion brands. What’s more, proceeds from Beyoncé’s latest song, “Black Parade,” will give back to Black-owned companies through her BeyGOOD Foundation’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League.

One of the best known brands on Beyoncé’s list is Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss, founded in 2013. Jean-Raymond won back-to-back FN Achievement Awards in 2018 and 2019, for Collaboration of the Year and Person of the Year, respectively. He has used his platform and designs to celebrate black culture and raise awareness about social issues like racism, police brutality and gun violence.

Another boldface name is the socially conscious shoe label Brother Vellies, whose founder, Aurora James, started the #15PercentPledge initiative, calling on major retailers to devote 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

Other larger players to make Beyoncé’s list include Cushnie, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers. The “Lemonade” hit maker has also included several Black-owned shoe labels, among them Amina Abdul Jillil, Titi Adesa and Agnes Bethel.

Below, see the full list of Black-owned fashion labels that made Beyoncé’s curated list.