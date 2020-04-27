Jacquemus Spring ’20 ‘at Home’ Campaign Starring Bella Hadid was Directed via FaceTime

Greek philosopher Plato once wrote that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and as designers harness digital technology in increasingly creative ways, the saying has never rung more true.

Simon Porte Jacquemus has just released his spring ’20 campaign starring Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira. Dubbed ‘Jacquemus at Home,’ it was shot during confinement and produced and directed via FaceTime.

The designer enlisted the help of photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and together they directed the shoots with supermodel Hadid and Euphoria star, the plus-size model Barbie Ferreira. Both ladies struck poses in their respective homes showcasing looks from the Jacquemus spring collection.

The images, released over the weekend via instagram feature Hadid and Ferreira in various summer appropriate outfits.

Star of the Hadid show was an oversize white suit teamed with a plunging bralet. However, an artfully positioned shot of the supermodel naked save a pair of new season rope-soled wedge Tanannes sandals, her modesty (just about) preserved by a Chiquito handbag, must surely have been the most challenging to produce from afar.

Ferreira hid her own bosoms behind the designer’s new straw beach bag Le Panier Soleil.

Both models, however, wore the same bralets and crop tops, demonstrating the body diversity of Jacquemus’ gear in that it can be worn by all shapes and sizes.

Bella Hadid walked alongside sister Gigi and Lataetia Casta in the designer’s fall ’20 show in January and Ferreira continues his use of plus-size models following the appearance of Jill Korlteve who also walked in the show.

Hadid and Ferreira also shared the shots on their personal Instagram accounts, Bella captioning hers “Best few hours … Reconnecting” And Barbie “being a little fashion cam girl at home.”