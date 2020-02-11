Anna Sui’s Fall 2020 Show Featured This Hot New Heel Trend

Anna Sui brought her usual sense of whimsy to the runway for fall ’20 in the form of sultry custom ready-to-wear ensembles and shoes with extreme silhouettes.

Models à la goth glam floated down the runway adorned in jewelry by Erickson Beamon and shoes by Teva and John Fluevog.

Anna Sui fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anna Sui fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Sui has worked with both Teva and Fluevog before, this New York Fashion Week show foreshadowed a noteworthy trend for 2020: flared heels.

The style appears to be the next extreme footwear silhouette to surface following Daniel Lee’s square toe renaissance for Bottega Veneta spring ’20 and the men’s heel craze seen last month at Paris and Milan Fashion Week Men’s. Now, Anna Sui is bringing on the funk with flared heels done by Fluevog, who’s celebrating his 50th anniversary in the shoe biz.

Anna Sui fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The flared heel, also known in the fashion world as the curved heel or “Louis heel,” rightfully named after King Louis XIV, the forefather of wearing heightened shoes. The style is defined by its dramatic curve that starts where the heel meets the shoe.

A close-up of Anna Sui x John Fluevog shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Curved heels were also among the popular footwear trends of the 1920s, an era that was officially 100 years ago.

The style also comes forth at a time where clothes, shoes and accessories are demanded to be photographed and recorded like never before. One notable designer who uses the extreme shape as a signature in her footwear is Amina Muaddi, who was named the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year.

As exaggerated styles continue on runways, there’s no doubt that flared heels will continue to surface on the streets and on social media feeds.

Anna Sui fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other shoe styles from the Anna Sui show included flatform sandals from Tevas as well as boots and sneakers paired with patterned tights and knee-high socks.

Want more?

Christopher John Rogers’ Colorful Fall 2020 Runway Had Christian Louboutin Heels to Match

Tory Burch Was All About the Boot at Her Fall 2020 NYFW Show

Bella Hadid Was a Feathery Dream at Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2020 Show