Amina Muaddi and Fenty’s Second Drop Will Finally Get You Excited For Holiday Dressing

For anyone thinking that this year’s unique holiday season of anticipated Zoom Thanksgiving and holiday parties will be sweatpants and slippers, Amina Muaddi’s latest capsule for Rihanna’s Fenty may have you making other plans when it comes to holiday dressing.

The shoe designer and fashion icon — who will be receiving the award for Collaborator of the Year at the 2020 FNAAs on December 8 — released their second capsule today for Fenty and it’s even sparklier, strappier and more colorful than their sell-out debut collection from this summer.

The Corset Pump, a PVC-line stiletto from the new Amina Muaddi for Fenty capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

There are four new styles in the second capsule, with a new lace-up stiletto playing the hero. The aptly named Corset Pump has a PVC upper (a feature reminiscent of a popular slingback style from Muaddi’s own award-winning line) and a vamp with a dramatic lacing system that continues from nearly the to all the way up to the back of the ankle and up further onto the the calf.

There’s also a new sandal that feels holiday themed without any being overtly so. The Ribbon Ropes sandal, which comes in candy pink and black, has a series of ribbon-like satin straps interspersed with crystal-accented lines, both of which also wrap up to the calf.

The Ribbon Ropes sandal from Amina Muaddi and Fenty. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

Muaddi and Rihanna brought back their popular Caged In sandal for the new capsule, adding colors like electric blue. A black version with crystal embellishments feels like it could be worn with anything, anywhere, anytime

The Caged In sandal with crystal embellishment. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

The collection is rounded — rather, squared — out with a new square-toed slingback pump that takes the shape to a new extreme in white.

The Don’t Be Square pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

The new collection is available now on Fenty and will also launch November 14 on Farfetch and Level Shoes.