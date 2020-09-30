Alaia’s New Editions Capsule Features Archive Gladiator Sandals and a Genius Take on the House’s Classic Corset Belt

Since the death of its eponymous founder, Aläia collections have been designed by an internal atelier team.

It’s a tricky balancing act but the Richement owned company has enjoyed considerable success injecting Aläia with a more contemporary feel while still retaining the spirit of the storied Parisian house.

Aläia spring 2021 featuring '92 reissue gladiator sandals from the new Editions line.

Thus far, it’s been savvily supplementing collections by issuing a handful of re-editions of signature pieces from the founder’s extensive oeuvre.

However, this season the team have ramped things up a notch. Starting spring 2021, they will introduce an official biannual ‘Editions’ capsule of 30 pieces alongside the regular collection.

This will comprise respectful recreations of garments and accessorizes spanning almost four decades from 1981 to 2017 and which have shaped the history of the house. It will be released in parallel to the regular fall and spring lines.

Aläia Editions

The Editions wardrobe will involve a permanent offer accompanied by a selection linked to the seasonal collection. The idea is to demonstrate how pieces from different periods can be styled together, thus emphasizing the timeless nature of the brand.

The inaugural collection was presented Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week via private showroom appointments.

Aläia Editions

Alongside signature Aläia fit and flare dresses and cut out belted cocktail frocks comes an immaculately tailored poplin shirt (summer ’86), deconstructed vest jacket (summer ’90) and gladiator thong sandals (summer ’92).

Of the moment additions include chunky slides featuring the house’s classic laser cut motif.

There is also an inspired take on another house icon, the ’92 corset belt. The design team has turned it on its side and transformed it into an on-trend cylinder shaped shoulder bag with tri-buckle closure.

Aläia Editions