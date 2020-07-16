Vera Bradley’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Collection Is Perfect For Back-to-School

Muggles will have everything they need when it’s time to get back to school or the office this fall. Vera Bradley has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch a “Harry Potter”-inspired capsule collection featuring a range of products, including backpacks, handbags, travel duffels, accessories and more.

And don’t worry, if you relate as more of a Slytherin type rather than a Gryffindor, the line has pieces available named and styled after each Hogwarts house. For instance, you can represent Gryffindor with plush corduroy styles, featuring its signature burgundy house color, while the Slytherin-inspired products are offered in deep green.



In addition, Vera Bradley created an exclusive “Home to Hogwarts” pattern that is detailed with nods to the “Harry Potter” films. Look closely and you’ll see a flying snitch from the fictional quidditch games as seen in the movies and Harry’s pet owl, Hedwig, among the label’s signature prints.

The Vera Bradley “Harry Potter” capsule includes luggage among other accessories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

Other items offered in the collaboration include lunch boxes, lanyards, wallets, notebooks, ID cases and Tumblers.

Vera Bradley’s “Harry Potter” line retails from $20 to $175. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

“So many of our fans grew up with ‘Harry Potter’ the same way they grew up with Vera Bradley,” CEO Rob Wallstrom said in a statement. “In fact, this was one of the most highly requested collaborations from our customers and associates.”

The “Harry Potter” and Vera Bradley collection is available now in Vera Bradley full line stores, participating Vera Bradley retailers and online. It retails in price ranging from $20 to $175.



Meanwhile, Vera Bradley continues to sell cotton face masks and bandanas in it’s signature print. Plus, the masks are made in the same material as its purses and duffels, which sell individually for $8, coming in 12 different patterns at VeraBradley.com .These non-medical masks fit softly across your nose and mouth for breathable wear. The dual-layered construction allows for the implementation of a disposable filter, which the brand also sells separately for $3 for a 2-pack. Completed with adjustable ear straps securing the mask, these products are a bold and colorful way to keep yourself and others safe during the current health crisis.