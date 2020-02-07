Sign up for our newsletter today!

Vans Taps Sandy Liang To Turn Classic Sneakers Into Glam Statement Pieces

By Claudia Miller
Shoes from Vans x Sandy Liang collaboration.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans is joining forces with renowned designer Sandy Liang for a can’t-miss collection.

The collab drops on Feb. 21 and includes five different shoe iterations and two sock colorways, in addition to apparel and accessories. The collection ranges from $14 to $199 and will be available to shop online at on Vans.com, sandyliang.info and select Vans retail locations.

Vans x Sandy Liang
Vans x Sandy Liang Era sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To celebrate the collaboration, the brands are also hosting an exclusive pop-up shopping experience at The General by Vans retail location in Brooklyn. Fans will be able to shop the Vans x Sandy Liang capsule as well as pieces from Liang’s own ready-to-wear collection from Feb. 21 through March 15.

The new collection draws inspiration from Liang’s lifelong influences including her hometown of Queens, her grandmother and hand-me-downs she received during her youth. For example, the pink velour Old Skool with added chains channels the couch found in her studio apartment.

vans x sandy liang, vans, sandy liang, old skool, pink, chain
Vans x Sandy Liang Old Skool sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vans x Sandy Liang
Vans x Sandy Liang socks in blush pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

“To see my ideas come to life on such an iconic collection of footwear and apparel is a dream come true,” said Sandy Liang. “This collection embodies the playful dreaminess of the ’90s, as well as the grittiness of downtown New York City.”

Another Old Skool silhouette in the collection serves as a tribute to the Lower East Side, featuring black canvas uppers and exposed white stitching with custom Sandy Liang laces, butterfly-detailed outsoles and custom stitching on each heel.

Vans x Sandy Liang
Vans x Sandy Liang Old Skool sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
vans x sandy liang, socks, white
Vans x Sandy Liang socks in white.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vans x Sandy Liang
Vans x Sandy Liang platform slip-on.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

In addition to a platform slip-on covered in fuzzy leopard fabric, Liang also incorporated animal print in canvas material onto a Vans Sport sneaker, paying homage to her hometown of Bayside, New York. The tartan plaid, custom laces and checkboard heel tap round out the look.

Vans x Sandy Liang
Vans x Sandy Liang Sport sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

