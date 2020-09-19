Ugg and Molly Goddard Launch a Lounge-Worthy Collection of Colorful Platform Slides at London Fashion Week

UGG and Molly Goddard unveiled their spring ’21 collaboration at London Fashion Week, last week. Celebrating individuality and style, the footwear brand worked with London-based brand Molly Goddard to reveal a new capsule of colorful footwear.

UGG x Molly Goddard Runway Show CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Designer Molly Goddard, who is known for her maximalist silhouettes and bold colors, created tactile apparel showcasing her innovative pattern-cutting techniques.

“We wanted to make something bold and colorful, to play with the Ugg DNA,” Goddard said in a statement. “Working with Ugg gave me the opportunity to explore new fabrications and ways of working. The outcome are shoes that are wearable, fun, with a much-needed sense of humor (given the times*)…and I think still very elegant!”

UGG x Molly Goddard Runway Show CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The new collection is a perfect balance of playfulness and elegance, comprised of three footwear styles in a variety of colorways.

The Ugg x Molly Goddard Boot features floral appliques while the slipper is designed in a vibrant pink fluff with a pointed toe.

The third shoe, the Ugg x Molly Goddard Platform is available in three colors — black, green and red — and fuses depth and dimension with its tall platform silhouette.

UGG x Molly Goddard Collection 2021 CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Earlier this week, Ugg announced their collaboration with designer Telfar Clemens. The collection will debut in 2021 but until then, they’ve released a multimedia project titled “FEEL YOU,” highlighting the idea of feeling in the plush, shearling world of Ugg.

This is not the first time that Goddard has collaborated with an American brand. Back in 2017, she collaborated with the Topshop to launch their spring collection of shoes. Included in the collection were flat knee-high ankle-boots and more feminine pieces including buckled pumps and lace-up sandals.

The spring ’21 x Molly Goddard collaboration will be available for purchase from March 2021.