Dress Like a 2000s Garage Girl With Sophia Webster and Patrick Cox’s New Loafer Collaboration

Sophia Webster is bringing a blast from the past with her latest collaboration. The designer teamed up with Patrick Cox for a line of loafers that guarantees to take fashion fans down memory lane.

The collection is inspired by the U.K. garage music scene (a genre of electronic music that originated in England and popularized raves in the early 2000s) and the fashions that went with it. At the time, loafers represented an alternative to sneakers when “No Hats, No Trainers” was a strict policy.

For the collab, Webster and Cox created a range of transitional women’s and men’s moccasin loafers featuring a mix of both of the designer’s personal kitsch. Webster’s signature butterfly wings are seen in a loafer saddle and appear in a butterfly emblem enamel stud, for instance, while Cox’s chunky loafer aesthetic served as inspiration behind the capsule’s main silhouette.

(Cox’s career took off in the 1990s after creating the “Wannabe” loafer, one the biggest “it” shoes of that era.)

The collaboration takes cues from the U.K.’s garage music scene. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

For Webster, the collaboration was a no-brainer. “This garage girl’s dreams came true when I teamed up with my absolute shoe hero Patrick Cox to create a loafer for today’s generation,” she said in a statement.

And the popular throwback shoe style got an upgrade for 2020, featuring color-blocking, snake prints, leopard, daisy decorations and crystal fringing.

The collaboration marks Sophia Webster’s first foray into designing a men’s line. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To celebrate the launch, Sophia Webster also is debuting a short film as a love letter to the U.K. garage scene, starring icons from the era, such as DJ Spoon and DJ Target. The documentary also dives into the current resurgence of the genre in both fashion and music.

Launching March 23, Sophia Webster x Patrick Cox shoes will be sold online and in stores, as well as exclusively at Browns. Prices start at $360.

To see more from the collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Retail Intel: Sophia Webster Opens Pop-Up in UK Outlet Center + More

Tabitha Simmons, Sophia Webster & Marion Parke on What It’s Like Being a Working Mom