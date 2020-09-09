Sofia Richie Takes Us Back to the 2000s in Nostalgic Juicy Couture x Kappa Campaign

Head back in time to the early aughts with Juicy Couture and Kappa’s debut collaboration. For a two-drop capsule, the brands have teamed up to take the classic Juicy Couture tracksuit and reinterpret it with Italian-sportswear brand Kappa’s aesthetic.

In addition to the product launch, both companies decided on Sofia Richie to star in its early-aughts inspired campaign.

Richie can be seen modeling the capsule collection, wearing fitted tracksuits in Juicy’s iconic velour treatment, as well ones in silk, tube tops and biker shorts. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who paired sparkling pumps, platforms, sandals and Nike Air Force 1 with each look.

The collab also features belted bags and slides in a pastel palette of mint and blush hues, along with black colorways.

Sofia Richie wearing a black Kappa x Juicy Couture outfit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kappa x Juicy Couture

The first drop, which is comprised of the brands’ silk satin looks (the second-drop will be completely velour product for fall and winter), will be available for purchase exclusively from Sept. 10 through Sept. 13 at a pop-up in Los Angeles, located on 8618 Melrose Ave. On Sept. 15, the capsule will be made available online and at global retailers.

Ranging from $40 to $225, the line is filled with nostalgia. For instance, each design includes Kappa’s signature Omini logo, which features a man and woman sitting back-to-back, as well as the iconic “Juicy” stamp in Old English font across the track pants.

To further the nod to 2000s-pop culture, Richie stars in the ads holding the popular phone of the era, the T-Mobile Sidekick, which debuted in 2002. She also has butterfly clips in her hair.

In addition to this, Richie has starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. She is also a brand ambassador for DSW.

Richie first collaborated with the retailer in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May. Since then, the 22-year-old influencer has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from DSW across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

