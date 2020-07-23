‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne’s New ShoeDazzle Collab Has Glittery & Shiny Details

You may know “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi for her on-screen antics as well as for her onstage persona Erika Jayne, but the star also holds the title of shoe designer.

The “Pretty Mess” singer released two different collections with online retailer ShoeDazzle in March 2019 and has since continued to drop must-have styles with the brand. Shoes from the new collaboration retail from $30 to $76 at ShoeDazzle.com.

Boots from Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Booties from Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

The collection extends into glittering boot designs, mesh pumps, neon-laced booties and more to encompass every occasion and outfit you desire.

The media personality gave fans a glimpse into her collections on the latest episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with a look back at the sizzling photoshoot shared on Instagram as well. The star thanked ShoeDazzle for “another successful collaboration” and earned a few comments of support from fellow Real Housewives like Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley. Kemsley herself also shared a look back at the exclusive launch event on her own Instagram channel.

Her first drop, which debuted last year in March, included two separate capsules to represent both sides of her world. The first, the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection, highlighted nine standout styles ranging from neon neoprene zip-front heels to popping slides to towering platform pumps. By contrast, the Erika Girardi x ShoeDazzle capsule featured six professional silhouettes that are designed for an effortless transition from the office to happy hour. The drop included everything from embellished pumps and PVC-accented sandals to snakeskin slip-on heels.

Watch on FN

Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

On top of her shoe collection, Erika Jayne is also Vestiare Collective to sell off an exclusive archive of over 50 pieces worn on the show. Ranging in price from $200 to $3,000, you can find the star’s own Moschino set, Rotate dress, a tiger print Balmain mini dress and an Alexander McQueen blazer amongst other items at VestiareCollective.com.

Erika Jayne’s pieces on sale from Verstiare Collective. CREDIT: Courtesy of Verstiare Collective

Read on to find a few of FN’s top shoe picks from Erika Jayne’s stylish footwear collection with ShoeDazzle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Erika Jayne x Shoe Dazzle Ca$h Mesh Heeled Sandal, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Erika Jayne x Shoe Dazzle Cha-Ching Fringe Boot, $76.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Erika Jayne x Shoe Dazzle Snm Embellished Pump, $68.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Erika Jayne x Shoe Dazzle Queen Lace Bootie, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Erika Jayne x Shoe Dazzle Snatched Embellished Pump, $68.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.