Saweetie Debuts Third Pretty Little Thing Collection, Including Cozy Joggers, Chic Leather Trench Coats and More All Under $100

Pretty Little Thing has launched its third collection with rapper Saweetie with pieces that will keep you cozy and chic this winter.

The line, which will certainly make you feel like an “Icy Girl,” includes a number of trendy looks, including cargo pants, matching croc-embossed leather and suede sets, trench coats, joggers and bodysuits. Other clothing offerings feature an acid wash denim jacket, mom jeans as well as faux fur and puffer coats and bomber jackets.

As for colors, Pretty Little Thing and Saweetie opted for warm, neutral tones that are perfect for fall and winter with the ensembles coming in brown, beige, green and black.

Other noticeable details from the collection include plush velour and satin textures. All of the looks from the collection, which range in sizes 0-22, retail for under $100, and are currently 50 percent off at PrettyLittleThing.com.

Saweetie debuted her first collaboration with Pretty Little Thing during New York Fashion in September 2019. For her first capsule with the brand, Saweetie offered mini dresses and bralettes with textures like sheer and glitter.

Saweetie is among the many stars who have teamed up with Pretty Little Thing to offer their fans fun styles. Jordyn Woods launched a collection with the brand in October and Doja Cat released a Pretty Little Thing collab last month.

Shop some of the pieces from Saweetie’s latest Pretty Little Thing collab below.

