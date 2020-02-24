Sarah Jessica Parker’s Now Selling a Remake of Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Mismatched Shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing back one of your favorite Carrie Bradshaw styles in collaboration with the ultimate Sex & the City Instagram fan account.

The SJP x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heel is a mismatched stiletto featuring a mix of hot pink and bright yellow with an added embellishment on the right, pink shoe. The style includes a 4-inch heel and an almond toe, retailing for $385.

The actress announced the new design on the brand’s Instagram, including an image of herself in an on-trend hot pink gown wearing the Rogue silhouette — a look she debuted back in September at 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. In the caption of the post, Parker explains that 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the shoe will be donated to the Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that is working to break the cycle of poverty through the creation of jobs and by distributing innovative waterproof coats that double as sleeping bags.

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc currently has 652,000 followers, sharing exactly what the name entails: every single outfit worn by the star characters of HBO’s “Sex & the City,” including Parker’s unbeatable Bradshaw persona. The iconic moment when Bradshaw purposefully wore mismatched shoes occurred in season three of the series as she stepped out in one pink and one blue sandal, leaving fans puzzled for decades over the decision before she revealed the true reasoning in June 2019.

She wrote, “We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

Parker was referring to the show’s famed costume designer, Patricia Field.

This new collab isn’t SJP’s first time using her shoe line for good. Parker, who founded her eponymous shoe label in 2014, hosted a shoe sale in Houston in April 2019, selling 5,000 pairs to benefit the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“The biggest thing for us to pay attention to is every choice. Growth and opportunity is very seductive, but you have to be thoughtful, especially in this environment where retail is struggling, and we are very mindful of that,” she told FN in 2017.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

