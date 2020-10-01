Rita Ora’s ShoeDazzle Collaboration Includes Wild Thigh-High Boots, Edgy Combat Styles & High Heels Under $100

Looking to emulate Rita Ora’s shoe style? Well, you’re in the luck. The singer has teamed up with ShoeDazzle for a collaboration featuring a curated collection of fall footwear that’s under $100.

Highlights from the line include multiple thigh-high boot styles. Ora can be seen wearing the fuschia over-the-knee Let You Love Me shoe, which is available for $73, in a campaign for the collab.

To Buy: Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Let You Love Me Stretch Over The Knee Boot, $73.

Another standout look comes from the Night Is Young Asymmetrical stiletto boot seen in a teal croc-print for $65. She paired this silhouette with a white two-piece skirt and cropped top look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Night Is Young Asymmetrical Stiletto Boot, $65.

Donning extreme shoes is part of Ora’s style. She’s not afraid to push the envelope while mixing high and low. Just this week, she was spotted in pair of casual jeans and a black long-sleeved shirt, which she paired with dramatic snake print platform boots from Dries Van Noten with a towering 4-inch heel and 2.5-inch platform lift, for instance.

For the ShoeDazzle collection, Ora offered comfortable and everyday shoes in the mix, too, including a range of loafers, sneakers and combat boots, seen in leopard and plaid prints.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Don’t Let Me Go Zip Up Combat Boot, $63.

She couldn’t create a collection without high heels, however. There are gold-chain adorned pumps, metallic platform sandals and a jeweled PVC block-heeled sandal offered in the line.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

To Buy: Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle I See You Clear Jeweled Heeled Sandal, $65.

In addition, Ora and the e-commerce shoe destination partnered to launch the Women of the Future Fund, which included a $100,000 investment to be awarded in grants to three women who are working in creative industries. With this, Ora and ShoeDazzle aim offer more opportunities and funding for women.

This isn’t the first time the artist has had a footwear collaboration. In 2019, she and Giuseppe Zanotti teamed to launch a capsule of stilettos, boots and slides, which was all inspired by attitude. “It was really all based sort of on the sexiness of my jewelry collection,” she told FN at the time. “The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful.”

To see more photos of Ora wearing her ShoeDazzle collab, click through the gallery.