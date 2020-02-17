Dr. Martens’ Iconic 1460 Boot Is Getting a Makeover By Raf Simons

Dr. Martens legendary 1460 is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, it’s partnering with 12 brands and designers for a series of one-off reworks of the Original boot to be released each month.

For February, the brand has tapped designer Raf Simons. The former Dior and Calvin Klein creative director has a relationship with Dr. Martens thats span more than a decade. For his take on the style, Simons covered the smooth leather upper with a series of anarchistic punk-style nickel rings. Simons, who began his career in furniture design, incorporated the rings as a nod to the structure of a mid-century design piece. A dual-branded Dr. Martens x Rag Simons logo is embossed on the boot’s ankle cuff.

“The rings are a referral to the rings we used in our spring ’19 collection,” said Simons, referring to his eponymous menswear line. “That collection was very much inspired by the London club scene, more specifically at that time when punk transformed into New Wave. I was so inspired by how people dressed when I went out back then. It was so creative; it was also the time of the New Romantics. People would transform their look by cutting up their clothes, adding safety pins, rings, charms, etc. This interpretation of the 1460 boot stimulates you to make it your own. You can personalize it by adding charms, or keep it clean as it is.”

The limited-edition boot will be available beginning on Feb. 20 at drmartens.com and from select retail partners.

For its first boot drop in the series, Dr. Martens teamed up with Japanese brand, Bape, its fourth collaboration with the streetwear label.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

