Migos’ Rapper Quavo Brings Bold Colors + Prints for His Second BoohooMan Collection

Migos fans get ready: Quavo and BoohooMan are back again for another street style-ready collaboration.

Following their first collection for spring ’19, Quavo, one of three members from the rap group Migos, and the online retailer are joining forces for a spring ’20 release that is available starting April 8.

Quavo in styles from his newest BoohooMan collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHooMan

“Collaborating with BoohooMan is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life,” Quavo said in a statement. “When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better!”

Quavo x BoohooMan slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHoo Man

Quavo x BoohooMan slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHoo Man

The upcoming collaboration features pieces branded with Quavo-inspired designs all blended with spring’s top trends including bright colorways and tie-dye elements.

When it comes to footwear, the drop is loaded up with over a dozen different slides all with their own unique touches and accents — fans can shop yellow bandana pairs or keep it more low key in all-black styles. The collection also includes printed socks to match all the “Huncho” style apparel.

Quavo x Boohoo Man slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHoo Man

“Working on this second drop with Quavo came so naturally to all involved,” said Shane Chin, head of design. “Quavo has a really distinctive style, so despite the majority of it being striking, it is ultimately all very wearable, which is what we do best – provide products that speak to the uniqueness in us all.”

Since its launch in 2016, BoohooMan, the menswear counterpart to popular fashion retailer Boohoo, has collaborated on collections with major artists like French Montana, Tyga and Rae Sremmurd.

Quavo in styles from his newest BoohooMan collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of BooHoo Man

The new Quavo x BoohooMan collection includes 100 total pieces ranging from apparel to accessories and footwear, all retailing from $12 to $80 at BoohooMan.com.

