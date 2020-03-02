Puma Is Collaborating With Charlotte Olympia — See The Designer’s Sister Alice Dellal Model the Boxing-Inspired Collection

Puma continues to partner with female-led labels — and the brand is about to reveal a new collaboration with British designer Charlotte Olympia, FN has learned.

Olympia added her signature touch to classic Puma silhouettes for the boxing-inspired Puma x Charlotte Olympia collection, which is decked out with leopard prints, fringe accents and feline touches. In addition to sneakers, the lineup features a track jacket, shorts, a crop top, bags and a hat.

“I enjoy working on a project when I can create a world for the product to come alive in. I always think of the complete look, even when just designing a pair of shoes or an accessory,” said Charlotte Olympia Dellal, the founder behind her namesake brand.

The designer chose her sister, model Alice Dellal, to star in the campaign for the collection, which launches March 6 on Puma.com, in the brand’s stores and with select retailers.

Olympia recently reacquired full control of the label — and the designer has engineered many attention-grabbing collaborations over the years. She previously teamed with names including MAC cosmetics, Agent Provocateur lingerie, Barbie, Havaianas and more.

At a time when athletic brands are investing more to court women, Puma has carved out a unique niche in the collaboration game by joining forces with independent female designers. Last month, it launched a collection with Tabitha Simmons after a previous tie-up with Sophia Webster.

Alice Dellal models styles from the Puma x Charlotte Olympia collection.

“We like [to partner] with brands who are female-led and-owned companies, and we want to be able to lend that support to women that are working in the industry,” said Tracy Pendleton, the head of the global entertainment marketing & partnerships at Puma, in an interview with FN last month.

Alice Dellal, the designer’s sister, stars in the Puma x Charlotte Olympia campaign.

Here, Charlotte Olympia Dellal talks about venturing into the athletic world, the appeal of boxing and why her sister was the perfect model for the project.

Why was this collaboration a good fit for you?

“My brand is predominantly known for its heels and platforms so it was a great project to collaborate with Puma and explore designing a collection focused on sportswear and applying some of my signature aesthetic to their classic silhouettes.”

What was it like to work with your sister on this project?

“Alice has been my mannequin since she could walk. She is my ultimate pin-up. It was so much fun working together and I was proud to see her on set. She’s naturally very athletic, a fantastic model – and I have now discovered that she is also a great boxer.

Alice Dellal in the Puma x Charlotte Olympia Rise sneaker, with a sequined heel overlay and a pale pink midsole and a metallic TPU backpiece<strong><br /></strong> CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

What was appealing about boxing?

“I chose boxing as a sport to inspire the collection because not only do I enjoy it personally to keep fit, it’s a sport that seems to enjoy dressing up as much as I do. There’s always plenty of showmanship and flamboyant outfits among the boxers in the ring — from the silk dressing gowns to embellished shorts.”

Puma x Charlotte Olympia Cali Sport sneaker with a leopard detaiing CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

What are your favorite pieces?

“My take on their iconic Cali sneakers has a leopard motif prowling across one side. The design is developed from one of my favorite platform shoes and is a style that I would wear with everything. From the apparel, I particularly love the velour boxing shorts with fringing and a matching hoodie. There are also some great tees with graphics and embroideries, including the ‘Kitty’ face in gold sequins. The shopper combines a fringed shoulder bag inside a leopard print PVC tote — which is a sporty version of my signature Pandora clutch box.”

Puma x Charlotte Olympia Leadcat slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Charlotte Olympia Love sneaker with fringe detailing CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma