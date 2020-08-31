The Prada X Adidas Superstar Second Drop Arrives in September & Here’s How To Buy it

The Prada for Adidas collaboration continues apace.

Following the sellout first drop earlier this year, the second drop of the Prada Superstar is due Sept. 8. So if you missed out on round one, here’s your opportunity to have a second bite at the cherry.

For the second drop, the Prada Superstar, has been reinterpreted in additional colorways. There are now three options: monochrome black, white and black, and chrome silver with white.

Prada X Adidas Superstar, second drop. CREDIT: Prada

Once more, each shoe has been translated into premium full-grain leather.features the words ‘Made in Italy’ hot stamped into the flank alongside the dual logos of Prada and Adidas Originals, emblazoned together on the tongue of every pair.

A new campaign to mark the new launch, emphasizes the ongoing importance of handiwork and craft within today’s contemporary context. It features a surreal and futuristic reimagining of the Prada Superstar’s creation process.

The images play with scale using a miniature recreation of Prada’s manufacturing spaces in Italy’s Marche region where the viewer can observe the final touches being made to each new colorway. The Superstar itself has been supersized.

The new Prada Superstar will launch starting from 8 September 2020, via Prada boutiques and adidas flagship stores worldwide, alongside selected wholesalers. The range is also available via prada.com and adidas.com.

The next facet of the Prada for Adidas collaboration is linked to the America’s Cup. The America’s Cup is the oldest trophy in sport and the most prestigious international sailing race, in which Prada has long participated, with the establishment of the Luna Rossa sailing team in 1997.

The initial Prada for Adidas collaboration was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Adidas Superstar. The shell-toed sneakers were released in black and white in a limited 700-unit drop. The shoes came with a Prada bowling bag and $3,170 price tag.

