Louis Vuitton Teams Up With NBA For Limited-Edition Collection + Long-Term Projects

The Larry O'Brien trophy sits next to Louis Vuitton's exclusive travel case for the NBA.

Louis Vuitton and the National Basketball Association are teaming up for the long run.

The LVMH-owned luxury brand announced today a multiyear partnership with the NBA, marking its first and only partnership with a North American sports league.

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields,” Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke said in a statement, “and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together.”

As part of their collaboration, Louis Vuitton will debut an annual limited-edition capsule with the NBA. Details of the collection will be announced at a later date.

The French fashion house also becomes the exclusive travel case provider for the Larry O’Brien trophy, presented each year in June to the winning team in the NBA finals. Handcrafted in Louis Vuitton’s historic atelier in Asnières, France, the bespoke trunk is imprinted with the brand’s emblematic monogram canvas and outfitted with traditional brass fixtures.

“The tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world,” added NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum.

Louis Vuitton has already designed trophy cases for the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Roland-Garros tournament, among other sports events. It also recently tapped into esports through a partnership with “League of Legends” maker Riot Games.

Today’s announcement was made ahead of the NBA’s inaugural Paris Game on Jan. 24, when the Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first regular-season match in the French capital.

