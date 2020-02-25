Sign up for our newsletter today!

Keds and Kate Spade New York Join Forces Once Again for a Spring-Ready Collection

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Foxing sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Keds and Kate Spade New York are bringing together their creative powers once again for a spring-ready collection of footwear.

The capsule features seven new sneaker iterations including a slip-on glitter-coated Triple Decker and a lace-up Champion silhouetted covered in colorful florals. The drop is available now at Keds.com with prices ranging from $75 to $100.

The two iconic brands collaborated for the first time in 2013 and have since gone on to create a series of collections including a bridal-inspired capsule in 2018. They also expanded their joint ventures into kids’ sizes and designs in 2017. Kalaine Noble, a kids’ designer for [Keds parent company] Wolverine World Wide Inc., said in the press release about the kids’ collection: “Our goal in designing the collaboration was to take an amazing Keds adult collaboration and make it as kid and mom-friendly as possible. We wanted to bring the fun and whimsy that Kate Spade New York is known for and combine it with Keds’ heritage sneaker, the Champion.”

Related

The Collabs: Clarks Originals Partners with Rapper Drake's OVO Line + More

Keds President Gillian Meek Says the Brand Is Working to 'Be More Inclusive, More Open and More Relevant'

The Shoe Trends that Defined 1920s Fashion

The same exciting and whimsical elements appear in this new collection with star colors including on-trend pops of pinks and greens.

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Pacific Petals Sneaker, $85

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Up Multi Woven Sneaker, $100

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Foxing Sneaker, $85

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Foxing Sneaker, $85

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Pacific Petals Sneaker, $75

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker All Over Glitter Sneaker, $95

Keds x Kate Spade, keds, kate spade, spring 20, sneakers

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Double Decker Logo Foxing Sneaker, $85

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Keds and Kate Spade’s New Wedding Sneakers Collab Is a Perfect Union

How Adidas, Keds and Chooze Are Empowering Young Girls

Keds Released Shoes Inspired by Betty & Veronica From the ‘Archie’ Comic Books

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad