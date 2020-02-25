Keds and Kate Spade New York Join Forces Once Again for a Spring-Ready Collection

Keds and Kate Spade New York are bringing together their creative powers once again for a spring-ready collection of footwear.

The capsule features seven new sneaker iterations including a slip-on glitter-coated Triple Decker and a lace-up Champion silhouetted covered in colorful florals. The drop is available now at Keds.com with prices ranging from $75 to $100.

The two iconic brands collaborated for the first time in 2013 and have since gone on to create a series of collections including a bridal-inspired capsule in 2018. They also expanded their joint ventures into kids’ sizes and designs in 2017. Kalaine Noble, a kids’ designer for [Keds parent company] Wolverine World Wide Inc., said in the press release about the kids’ collection: “Our goal in designing the collaboration was to take an amazing Keds adult collaboration and make it as kid and mom-friendly as possible. We wanted to bring the fun and whimsy that Kate Spade New York is known for and combine it with Keds’ heritage sneaker, the Champion.”

The same exciting and whimsical elements appear in this new collection with star colors including on-trend pops of pinks and greens.

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Pacific Petals Sneaker, $85

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Up Multi Woven Sneaker, $100

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Foxing Sneaker, $85

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Pacific Petals Sneaker, $75

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker All Over Glitter Sneaker, $95

To Buy: Keds x Kate Spade New York Double Decker Logo Foxing Sneaker, $85

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

