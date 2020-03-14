Keds Partners With Draper James on Shoes With Southern-Inspired Designs

Keds has teamed up with lifestyle brand Draper James on a new collaboration launching Monday. The collection offers four exclusive styles, each bringing a feminine, southern-inspired appeal to the iconic canvas sneaker. Bringing signature codes from the Draper James brand, this shoes feature four different colorways, including magnolia flower print, navy gingham, eyelet and chambray. The shoes retail from $65-$75 on Keds.com. Discover the full collection below.

Champion DJ Magnolia

Triple Kick DJ Dolly Check

Kickstart DJ Chambray

Double Decker DJ Eyelet

In lightweight textiles and low-top silhouettes, these sneakers are designed in classic Southern style and warm-weather elements. Accordingly, the shoes were designed with spring in mind. “It was a delight to seek out styles from the Keds archive and marry them with the right Draper James details to create a collection that sings for both brands,” said Kathryn Sukey, head of design at Draper James. “Each shoe was specifically designed to complement the dresses in our spring 2020 line.

With their launch amid Women’s History Month, both brands have long been champions of women’s empowerment. In anticipation of International Women’s Day, Keds launched its “The Keds Hand-book For Women” online platform, an updated version of their 1920s “Keds Hand-book for girls.” As a female-founded brand, Draper James embraces an unapologetically feminine aesthetic. Holly Curtis, Vice President for Global Product at Keds, explained how the brand values align. “Everything we do at Keds, we do with a feminine twist.” She continued, “It’s something that Draper James lives by as well, so teaming up was a no-brainer.”