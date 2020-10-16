How You Can Still Get a Pair of the Sold Out Justin Bieber Crocs Collaboration

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Crocs to design his own pair of Classic Clogs, as well as eight custom Jibbitz charms.

Justin Bieber’s Crocs collaboration quickly sold out on Tuesday, but don’t worry, you can still get a pair.

Resellers are marking up the shoes more than 20% than its original sale price of $60. For instance, StockX is selling men’s sizes with the lowest asking price of $73 and the highest price of $87.

Justin Bieber Crocs originally retailed for $60. CREDIT: Ryan Good/Crocs/MEGA The style, made in partnership with Bieber’s Drew House label, comes in the signature clog silhouette and is seen in Drew House yellow, with added Jibbitz, including one made in the Drew logo, a cartoon donut, bear, pizza and rainbow, also made with Drew House branding.

On eBay, pairs in sizes 4, 5 and 6 are available for $105.

Justin Bieber Crocs went on sale on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Ryan Good/Crocs/MEGA “I’ve been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time, and now I have my own design,” Bieber said in an Instagram post earlier this month celebrating the launch. The “Lonely” singer joins the company’s star-studded partner roster which has included Ruby Rose, Luke Combs and Post Malone in recent years.

Bad Bunny has also garnered much attention for his Crocs as well. Last month, the rapper launched his own collaboration, which sold out in minutes. However, on the secondary market, his shoes were selling for nearly $400 — more than five times the original $60 price tag.

Crocs released the “Glow Up” Classic Clog reimagined by Bad Bunny, featuring a glow-in-the-dark look delivered in an all-white colorway, which came with Jibbitz charms inspired by Bad Bunny and outer space.

Crocs x Bad Bunny “Glow Up” Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

