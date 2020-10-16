PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods Collection Debuts Fall Pieces for Under $100

PrettyLittleThing launched its new “Campaign To Quarantine” capsule collection yesterday in collaboration with Jordyn Woods with pieces to inspire you to dress up this season, even if you’re staying home.

PLT x Jordyn Woods Black Diamante Triangl Bralette & Flare Leg Pant CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

The partnership features various matching sets with selections ranging from animal prints and neon hues to sequined, fishnets. Other clothing offerings include printed dresses and faux fur coats. For accessories, the collection has several trendy bucket hats, jewel-encrusted headwear pieces, belts, gloves, and legwear to choose from.

With diverse textiles, lace-up details, and eye-catching prints trending for fall, this collection allows you to create a luxurious look for less with glamorous leather, fur and crystal-like embellishments.

PLT x Jordyn Woods Multi Graffiti Print Jumpsuit CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing

Woods is among the various celebrities to partner with affordable fashion retailers on an exclusive collection this fall. On the same day, Oct. 15, Kelly Rowland announced her first capsule launch with Just Fab, and this past September, Emily Ratajkowski partnered with Nasty Gal to release her second collection with the retailer.

All of the pieces from this collection retail between $8-127 and are available for purchase on prettylittlething.com.

Shop some of pieces from the campaign below.

To Buy: PLT x Jordyn Woods Nude Longline Faux Fur Hooded Coat, $127.

To Buy: PLT x Jordyn Woods Baby Pink Diamante Fishnet T-Shirt, $62.

To Buy: PLT x Jordyn Woods Baby Pink Diamante Fishnet Flare Pants, $99.

To Buy: PLT x Jordyn Woods Lime Diamante Lace-Up Knitted Top, $31.

