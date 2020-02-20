Jordan x Attico, Moncler Genius x JW Anderson + All the Top MFW Collabs

Milan Fashion Week has gotten off to a roaring start. Here are the shoe collaborations that have everyone talking.

Moncler Genius x JW Anderson

JW Anderson is the latest brand to join the Moncler Genius lineup, and the collab took center stage at the massive carnival-like presentation that kicked off Milan Fashion Week. On display were knee-high boots from the designer’s fall ’14 men’s collection paired with puffy Moncler coats that were decked out in dots and spikes. In addition to JW Anderson, Moncler Genius also recently added Rimowa and continues to work with established partners Richard Quinn, Craig Green and Simone Rocha.

Knee-high boots from the designer’s fall ’14 men’s collection were paired with Moncler puffers. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Gucci x Liberty



Alessandro Michele launched his collaboration with Liberty during men’s fashion week. He dug into the legendary London department store’s archives again for his fall ’20 women’s collection, which continued to explore childlike fashion with pinafores and shrunken proportions.

Liberty print collab shoes in Gucci’s fall ’20 collection at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Gucci

Jordan x Attico

What happens when you bring together a legendary sneaker label with one of Milan’s buzziest young labels? Attico duo Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio aren’t showing their own collection this season, but they still made a splash with their Jordan tie-in. Jordan tapped the duo to lead a workshop on Wednesday centered on upcycling; Attico provided leftover fabric from their brand, and attendees created bottle bags, belts and jewelry. The “Air Jordan 1 Mid Milan” sneaker, inspired by the city’s Duomo cathedral and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, also launched on Wednesday. A large crowd gathered outside One Block Down, the sneaker store where the sneaker was exclusively available. The Attico ladies are also putting their own touch on special packaging when the shoe is released on their website starting March 1.

The Attico teamed up with Nike’s Jordan Brand to launch this new sneaker at MFW. CREDIT: The Attico.

Alexandre Birman x Blazé Milano

Brazilian shoe designer Alexandre Birman is taking his well-known Vicky sandal into new territory through a collaboration with the design trio at Blazé Milano. In a nod to the blazer specialist’s equestrian and maritime influences, they put their own statements on Birman’s knot sandal. “I have been an admirer of Blazé Milano and the amazing women behind the brand for a while,” Birman said. “It’s great to collaborate with such strong, talented women who value craftsmanship and timeless designs as much as I do.”

Alexandre Birman x Blazé Milano. CREDIT: BA0001757311