J-Lo Launches Trend-Forward Shoe Line With Camuto Group & DSW

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a release. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

The spring ’20 collection includes a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots. The trifecta of cities that have inspired the line can be found in the detailing on the shoes, including studs, bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishment.

In addition to the spring range, JLo Jennifer Lopez is launching a capsule to celebrate the launch, with five limited-edition styles debuting in March in DSW stores and at DSW.com.