J-Lo Launches Trend-Forward Shoe Line With Camuto Group & DSW

Jennifer Lopez is further cementing her place within the fashion industry.
Camuto Group today announced the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez, a shoe and bag collection created in partnership with the multi-hyphenate artist. The first batch of shoes will debut in spring ’20, with handbags to follow. Items will be available exclusively in Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and at DSW.com.
“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a release. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”
The spring ’20 collection includes a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots. The trifecta of cities that have inspired the line can be found in the detailing on the shoes, including studs, bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishment.
In addition to the spring range, JLo Jennifer Lopez is launching a capsule to celebrate the launch, with five limited-edition styles debuting in March in DSW stores and at DSW.com.
The “On the Floor” hit maker already has three other high-profile fashion deals for the spring ’20 season. In addition to starring in Versace’s campaign — wearing the dress — Lopez also appears in ads for Guess. Additionally, she is the newest face of Coach and helped the American label launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.
Lopez previously had a namesake shoe collection under a partnership with Titan Industries. She also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on multiple capsules.