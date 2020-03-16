Jennifer Lopez’s Trendy Shoe Line Launches at DSW Today — and Prices Start at Just $59

Jennifer Lopez’s new shoe collection has arrived.

Footwear from JLo Jennifer Lopez is available exclusively in DSW stores and on DSW.com beginning today, with prices ranging from $59 to $189. The debut collection for spring ’20 is meant to pay homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami,” said Lopez in a release. “With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all.”

The collection includes a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and wrap-around sandals. The trifecta of cities that have inspired the line can be found in the detailing on the shoes, including studs, bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishment.

In addition to her JLo Jennifer Lopez range, the “On the Floor” hit maker has three other high-profile fashion deals for the spring ’20 season. As well as starring in Versace’s campaign — wearing the dress — Lopez also appears in ads for Guess. Plus, she is the newest face of Coach and helped the American label launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Lopez previously had a namesake shoe collection under a partnership with Titan Industries. She also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on multiple capsules.

