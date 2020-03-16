Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez’s Trendy Shoe Line Launches at DSW Today — and Prices Start at Just $59

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez
JLo Jennifer Lopez
JLo Jennifer Lopez
JLo Jennifer Lopez
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s new shoe collection has arrived.

Footwear from JLo Jennifer Lopez is available exclusively in DSW stores and on DSW.com beginning today, with prices ranging from $59 to $189. The debut collection for spring ’20 is meant to pay homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami,” said Lopez in a release. “With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all.”

Jennifer Lopez, jlo jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez in a style from her spring ’20 JLo Jennifer Lopez collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The collection includes a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and wrap-around sandals. The trifecta of cities that have inspired the line can be found in the detailing on the shoes, including studs, bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishment.

In addition to her JLo Jennifer Lopez range, the “On the Floor” hit maker has three other high-profile fashion deals for the spring ’20 season. As well as starring in Versace’s campaign — wearing the dress — Lopez also appears in ads for Guess. Plus, she is the newest face of Coach and helped the American label launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Lopez previously had a namesake shoe collection under a partnership with Titan Industries. She also partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on multiple capsules.

Below, shop some of FN’s favorite selections from the JLo Jennifer Lopez spring ’20 range.

jlo jennifer lopez, fishnet heels, wrap around pumps

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Florella Ankle-Wrap Pump, $70 on DSW.com.

jlo jennifer lopez, hot pink, pumps, see-through heels

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Parlata Transparent Pumps, $70 on DSW.com.

jlo jennifer lopez, studded sneakers

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Alyona Studded Sneaker, $100 on DSW.com.

j-lo jennifer lopez, platform sandals

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Norella Platform Sandals, $100 on DSW.com.

jlo jennifer lopez, espadrille

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Larenn Ankle-Wrap Espadrille, $60 on DSW.com.

Click through the gallery to see more of the JLo Jennifer Lopez spring ’20 collection.

