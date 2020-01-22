Jimmy Choo Partners With Kaia Gerber on a Capsule Collection With ’90s Vibes

“I jumped at the chance to work with Sandra on my dream capsule of shoe and boot styles, it was such an honor to be able to brainstorm creatively and I am so thrilled with the result,” Gerber stated in a release. “I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a color palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time, anywhere.”

The capsule includes two kitten heels — the python-print K-Slingback pump and leather K-Slide sandal — and two boots, the K-Jesse suede Western boot and the K-Cruz snake-print combat.

Since starring in her first Jimmy Choo campaign three seasons ago, Gerber has adopted the $1,095 Cruz combat boot as her go-to — and this, Choi said, is what first sparked discussion of a potential collaboration.