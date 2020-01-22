Jimmy Choo Partners With Kaia Gerber on a Capsule Collection With ’90s Vibes

Kaia Gerber may have been born in 2001, but she takes major fashion inspiration from the ’90s — and that’s reflected in her new Jimmy Choo capsule.
The supermodel’s California coastal cool meets ’90s grunge style serves as the basis for the four-piece range, designed by Gerber in collaboration with longtime Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi.
“I jumped at the chance to work with Sandra on my dream capsule of shoe and boot styles, it was such an honor to be able to brainstorm creatively and I am so thrilled with the result,” Gerber stated in a release. “I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a color palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time, anywhere.”
The capsule includes two kitten heels — the python-print K-Slingback pump and leather K-Slide sandal — and two boots, the K-Jesse suede Western boot and the K-Cruz snake-print combat.
Since starring in her first Jimmy Choo campaign three seasons ago, Gerber has adopted the $1,095 Cruz combat boot as her go-to — and this, Choi said, is what first sparked discussion of a potential collaboration.
“Off the catwalk, Kaia has a signature personal style that is the epitome of effortless cool. From her first campaign with us, Kaia has worn our Cruz combat, it became her go to and that led us to have a conversation about collaborating on her capsule shoe wardrobe,” Choi explained.
The capsule will be available online and in select stores beginning on Feb. 2. Fifteen percent of all sales will go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization Gerber has worked with since she was just 5 years-old.
In addition to the collaboration, Gerber is back as Jimmy Choo’s spring ’20 campaign star, appearing in a series of images photographed by Craig McDean.
