J Balvin Just Dropped Big Mac Slippers & More Limited-Edition McDonald’s Merch

It’s time to eat for J Balvin. The singer, who just partnered with McDonald’s for a signature meal earlier in the month, has officially launched limited-edition merch today to coincide with his favorite McDonald’s menu items.

For instance, the collab includes a pair of Big Mac shoes. “Jose’s Favorite Slippers” retail for $90 and features exclusive artwork in the shape the iconic burger.

Meanwhile, the J Balvin Meal, which is available at participating restaurants until Nov. 1, includes the Big Mac sandwich, medium World Famous Fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. To go with that, other merchandise items include a McFlurry bucket hat, a temporary tattoo showing off the receipt for the J Balvin Meal, blankets, hats, cups and watches. Items are limited in quantity and are available for pre-order now.



J Balvin becomes the first Hispanic artist to get his own meal with the fast-food powerhouse. Previous collaborations have included Travis Scott earlier this year and Michael Jordan in 1992.

The singer is no stranger to collaborations. He recently teamed up with Guess for a spring ’20 capsule collection and campaign inspired by his upcoming new album. Called Colores after his fourth solo studio album, the Guess line incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones into each piece through tie-dye detailing and the brand’s logo.

In December, FN awarded Balvin with the Style Influencer honor at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards for his unique taste and affinity for fashion. “When I was a kid, I was always curious to dress differently, but I’m still finding my style,” he told FN. “It’s like music. The more I do it, the more I find myself. At the end of the day, fashion is expression; it’s art.”

J Balvin<br />33rd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Inside, NewJ Balvin York, USA – 03 Dec 2019 CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News

Shop the J Balvin x McDonald’s here.