Beyoncè’s Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Basically Sold Out, Shop What’s Still Left

By Allie Fasanella
One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas.
CREDIT: Adidas

Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection with Adidas dropped today and has already sold out fast in most places, but don’t fret, there’s still some stuff left for you to get your hands on.

Adidas still has two belts available in maroon and bright orange retailing for $40. Meanwhile, Sneakerstuff has three items left — the IVP Sleek Super 72, a maroon sweatshirt and a bra.

The sneaker is constructed with white premium leather with gray suede overlays, orange accents and marron 3-Stripe branding. The $99 style also features a platform midsole, a comfort-enhancing Ortholite sockliner and a cord detail at the heel.

The Super Sleek 72 x Ivy Park from Adidas.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Lucky celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Elen Degeneres, Cardi B and Janelle Monae were gifted the entire line early. They all took to social media to show off the hotly-anticipated collection.

IVY PARK January 18

