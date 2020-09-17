Heidi Klum Returns to NYFW in Rubber Boots & Latex for Christian Cowan and Lil Nas X’s Virtual Show

Heidi Klum made a virtual appearance at New York Fashion Week on Thursday. The supermodel was one of many stars part of Christian Cowan and Lil Nas X’s online presentation of their spring ’21 collaboration.

The designer and “Old Town Road” rapper teamed up to create a unisex ready-to-wear line that benefits Atlanta’s Black queer youth community through the creation of a specific fund at the Loveland Foundation.

Christian Cowan and Lil Nas X seen together in their spring ’21 unisex collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vijat Mohindra/Christian Cowan

“Supporting the queer community is so important to me, but as a small brand, we don’t normally have the ability to donate a lump sum of money like this. [Lil Nas X] and I both saw the opportunity do something incredible together, especially as personal fans of the work Rachel Cargle does with the Loveland Foundation, it felt like a natural partnership,” Cowan said in a statement.

Rachel Cargle, activist/founder of Loveland Foundation with model Trey Trey. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vijat Mohindra/Christian Cowan

Watch on FN

To showcase the line, both Cowan and Lil Nas X tapped an array of models, designers, singers and activists to be featured in a fashion film shown during NYFW, which included Klum. She can be seen wearing an iridescent bow-accented dress paired with latex leggings and Rombaut Dysmorphia rubber booties.

Heidi Klum in Christian Cowan x Lil Nas X campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vijat Mohindra/Christian Cowan

She joins Lil Nas X, Cowan,Cargle, Marc Jacobs, Jade Thirlwall, Ava Max, Violet Chachki, Gus Kenworthy, Hanne Gaby, Aweng Chuol, Helena Christensen, Parker Kit Hill, Khadijha Red Thunder, Trey Trey, Symone, Teddy Quinlivan, Sean Bankhead, Chella Man, Jari Jones, Amanda Lepore, AJ Harris, Susanne Bartsch, Isis King and Drebae in the video campaign.

Marc Jacobs featured n Christian Cowan and Lil Nas X’s NYFW virtual show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vijat Mohindra/Christian Cowan

Other looks in the line, which was inspired by the two’s rebellious youth, include check-print pieces, a Swarovski crystallized polkadot dress, feather accents, crystal-adorned denim, suiting and more.

The unisex collection will be exclusively on FWRD.com, as well as on Christian Cowan’s e-commerce site where 100% of those proceeds will go to the Loveland Foundation fund.

Lil Nas X and Amanda Lepore star in the fashion video for Christian Cowan x Lil Nas X’s unisex line. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vijat Mohindra/Christian Cowan

“What I love about this collection is not only are the clothes super sick and show-stopping, but I’m also really proud of what it represents and all the people that it will help,” Lil Nas X added. “Atlanta is my hometown and the LGBTQ+ community is some of the most at risk, so I’m glad that we’ll be able to offer them some support. Shout out to Christian for creating some of the craziest and most incredible designs I’ve ever seen, and to my amazing stylist Hodo Musa for helping to bring all of this to life.”