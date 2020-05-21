G-Dragon’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-Noise’ Is Reportedly Coming Out in a New Colorway This Year

G-Dragon and Nike reportedly have another Nike Air Force 1 collaboration in the works.

According to sneaker leaker account @py_rates_, the K-pop star and the athletic giant are set to drop the Peaceminusone Air Force 1 in a new white/black/white colorway for holiday 2020 with a $200 price tag. Unfortunately for fans, no image of the sneaker is available at this time, although @py_rates_ created a mockup that offers an idea of what the shoe could look like, applying a white overlay on top of the original all-black silhouette.

G-Dragon’s first Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” sneaker made its debut in November 2019 with a $200 price tag. The shoe features a hand-painted black upper, with G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone daisy logo appliquéd on the tongue and a colorful tie-dyed insole. The kicks quickly sold out, but they’re still available to nab on the resale market. On StockX.com, the shoes are trading for between $509 and $687 over time.

Often called the “king of K-pop,” G-Dragon is no stranger to the fashion world. The star has for years been a front-row fixture at runway shows. He also has collaborated with other major players in the shoe space, namely Giuseppe Zanotti and Ambush. What’s more, he was tapped by Karl Lagerfeld to serve as a Chanel brand ambassador in 2016.

Launched in the ’80s as a basketball sneaker, the Air Force 1 has become a coveted lifestyle shoe for celebrities and sneakerheads alike — and it has been a canvas for many Nike collaborators in addition to G-Dragon. For instance, Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, rapper Travis Scott and ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick have all put their own spins on the classic kick.