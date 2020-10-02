From Sparkling Tights to Square Toes, Emily Ratajkowski’s Nasty Gal Campaign Has the Chicest Styling

Nasty Gal announced today that Emily Ratajkowski is the face of the brand’s fall collection. This news comes on the heels of the retailer’s second collection featuring the model-turned-entrepreneur, which launches Wednesday and is available exclusively on NastyGal.com.

The collection features various ’80s and ’90s-inspired trends, including power shoulders and coordinated suiting with cutout and slit detailing in textures, such as satin, sheer and sequined fabrics. Zebra-print, arguably this season’s hottest animal print style, serves as a focal point of the selections and is accompanied by several purple, black and blue-hued pieces. With this collection, you can get Ratajkowski’s ultra-cool dog-walking and tailored street style for less.

The assortment ranges from cropped tops to skirts, undergarments, biker shorts, blazers and dresses to bodysuits, outerwear, and a pair of knee-high fishnet heeled boots. The statement shades and modern twist on classic silhouettes make these pieces perfect to complete your socially-distant holiday party wardrobe. All of the items are priced between $12-$306.

Watch on FN

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski In Cutout Mini Dress ($32) & Thigh-High Boots ($155) CREDIT: Nasty Gal

Ratajkowski shares how to style these eye-catching boots with the one-shoulder black dress with cut-out detail on the upper midriff.

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski In Purple Faux Leather Trench ($155) CREDIT: Nasty Gal

Another notable look for the colder months includes the purple faux leather trench coat styled with a Zebra-print belt and heeled white booties with a pointed toe.

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski Wearing Sequin Zebra Blazer ($220) CREDIT: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski Wearing Sequin Zebra Dress ($306) CREDIT: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski Wearing Black Cropped Blazer ($68) and Trousers ($58). CREDIT: Nasty Gal

The Inamorata founder also shared how to style the collection pieces with shoe choices, such as white strappy sandals and black booties, to transition between climates and from day-to-night.

A few weeks ago, she shared a sneak peek of a head-to-toe Zebra print ensemble from the collection on Instagram, which she paired with bright red sandals that appear strikingly similar to the Bottega Veneta pair. For the previewed outfit, she wore the zebra dress ($58) from the soon-to-be-released collection.