Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs 1460 Boots Come Covered in Charms & Ankle Chains

For the latest edition in its lineup of must-have collaborations, Dr. Martens tapped Marc Jacobs to reimagine its signature boots.

Citing a “shared history of rebellion,” the footwear brand joined forces with the renowned American designer for a take on the iconic Dr. Martens 1460 boot, as part of the 1460 Remastered series that celebrates Dr. Martens’ 60th anniversary. The Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens style drops on Sept. 26 at DrMartens.com, as well as at select partners.

Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens first collaborated 27 years ago and now have come together again to create a style ready for fall ’20. The design takes inspiration from a bold do-it-yourself attitude and the ideas of customization that surround the signature boot, seen through the adornment of endless chains across the ankle and back of the shoe. The charms include antique gold trinkets, whistles, guitars and gems that pay homage to Jacobs’ own line of apparel, accessories and footwear.

Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens 1460 Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The boot itself comes in a classic burgundy colorway atop the signature Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, with its familiar exposed stitching. Though the two fashion powerhouses have worked together for decades, the new boot marks Dr. Martens’ first vegan collaboration, with a fully vegan upper and a vegan heel loop. Topped off with a dual-branded tongue patch and insole, the style falls in line with this season’s growing trend of combat boots and utilitarian-inspired footwear.

“Dr. Martens has long been a symbol of individuality and counterculture. Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens are united in a strong sense of authenticity and having your voice heard,” said Jacobs in a release.

A closer look at the Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens 1460 Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

For Dr. Martens, the new collection is the latest in a series of collaborations with top brands like Raf Simons, A-Cold-Wall and Pleasures, as well as cultural icons like Black Sabbath. All the boots will eventually make up a 12-part 1460 Remastered series of reimagined styles, with a limited-edition pair dropping every month throughout the brand’s 60th anniversary year.