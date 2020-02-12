KFC x Crocs Is the Shoe Collaboration No One Saw Coming

Hungry for a new pair of Crocs?

Crocs has found a new partner in famous fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, for the launch of its latest collaboration: Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Clogs. Two limited-edition versions of the popular style have been created. There’s the Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog, a sky-high, platform update that global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA), debuted while making the rounds at New York Fashion Week. In addition, there’s the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog, an update of the lower-heel version. Both will available for purchase this spring.

Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” said Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S.

Me Love Me a Lot in Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

The clogs feature a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern complete with its signature red-striped bucket. For some fashion sides, the clog comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that resemble a fried chicken drumstick.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our Classic clog,” said Terence Reilly, SVP and chief marketing officer for Crocs. “We’re honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.”

Available in unisex sizes, the clogs will retail for $60. Consumers can sign up on Crocs.com to be among the first to receive a reminder of when the shoes are for sale. Those who receive the clogs can share how they’re styling their #KFCCrocs by tagging @Crocs and @KFC on social media.

