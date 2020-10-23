Brother Vellies & Pyer Moss Collaborate on Footwear That Honors Black Contributions to Popular Culture

Brother Vellies and Pyer Moss are joining forces on a memorable footwear collaborations this season.

After years of friendship off the runway, designers Aurora James and Kerby Jean-Raymond came together for a collection that blends together the aesthetics and appeals of their respective labels. With options for both men and women, the Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss Footwear Collection debuts Saturday noon ET on PyerMoss.com and BrotherVellies.com.

The capsule features seven new designs ranging from sock booties to heeled sandals to standout knee-high silhouettes. The collection comes as part of the Pyer Moss Collection 3 that debuted during the brand’s September 2019 Kings Theater runway show; Collection 3 itself serves as one section of a three-part series titled “American, Also,” a tribute to the often untold stories of Black contributions to popular American culture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

The collection pays homage to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Black woman who created rock ‘n’ roll. One of the boots from the collection features artwork from Richard Phillips, a recently exonerated artist, as a celebration of Tharpe’s musical contributions

Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss label serves as an homage to the Black history and the Black future, presenting its own selection of must-have designs in addition to collaborating with brands like Reebok for meaningful footwear designs. Pyer Moss itself recently debuted its first in-house shoe, the Sculpt 1 — a design that was three years in the making and has since already sold out.

As for James, her eco-friendly footwear and accessories line Brother Vellies has become a major power player since its launch in 2013. Handmade by artisans around the world, the brand’s unparalleled designs feature traditional African practices and techniques in their craftsmanship. James herself took her influence as a Black business owner to the next level this year when she founded the 15 Percent Pledge, an inclusion initiative calling on major businesses and corporations to stock their shelves with at least 15% of products from black-owned businesses.