Re-route my subscription: Click here

This Bella Hadid-Approved Sustainable Shoe Brand Just Released a New Collab

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
BOTH X SECOND LAYER-GAO CREEPER-CHERRY, shoe, both x second layer
Both x Second Layer Gao Creeper in Cherry.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

Both, the Paris-based footwear brand that’s known for its use of natural, sustainable rubber, has teamed up with Second Layer, a Californian menswear line, for a new collection inspired by workwear.

The duo’s capsule collection features 15 products that include shoes, ready-to-wear and accessories. The drop, which went live today, is available at select international retailers including ssense.com, WDLT117 and on the footwear brand’s site

BOTH X SECOND LAYER-GAO CREEPER-CHERRY, shoe, both x second layer
Both x Second Layer Gao Creeper in Cherry.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

To buy: Both x Second Layer Gao Creeper in Cherry, €425.00

 The collection aims to reimagine workwear by combining Second Layer’s relaxed tailoring with Both’s industrial design. The footwear in the capsule includes two shoe styles: a monk-strap GAO creeper and GAO Combat boots. 

BOTH X SECOND LAYER-GAO COMBAT-CHERRY, both x sl, boots
Both X Second Layer Gao Combat boot in Cherry.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

To buy: Both X Second Layer Gao Combat boot in Cherry,€495.00

Since Both’s launch in 2016, the brand’s GAO silhouette has caught the eye of celebrities such as Bella Hadid, who is known to wear the brand’s already-iconic chunky Gao styles and other futuristic boots from the brand while out and about.

both gao paris gao runners, bella hadid
Bella Hadid in Both Gao runners.
CREDIT: Splash

Both x Second Layer’s drop comes at a time where consumers’ interest is shifting to more utilitarian and practical needs. As most stay at home, the collab’s pragmatic style sets an example for what brands should focus on in the months ahead.

This is also the latest in a string of buzzy collabs for the Paris label, which have also included Clergerie and more recently, Monse at New York Fashion Week for its fall ’20 collection.

Both x Second Layer Crewneck in white, collab, workwear
Both x Second Layer Crewneck in white.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

Both x Second Layer Crewneck in white.

To buy: Both x Second Layer Crewneck in white, €180.00

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad