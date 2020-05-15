This Bella Hadid-Approved Sustainable Shoe Brand Just Released a New Collab

Both x Second Layer Gao Creeper in Cherry. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

To buy: Both x Second Layer Gao Creeper in Cherry, €425.00.

The collection aims to reimagine workwear by combining Second Layer’s relaxed tailoring with Both’s industrial design. The footwear in the capsule includes two shoe styles: a monk-strap GAO creeper and GAO Combat boots.

Both X Second Layer Gao Combat boot in Cherry. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

To buy: Both X Second Layer Gao Combat boot in Cherry,€495.00.

Since Both’s launch in 2016, the brand’s GAO silhouette has caught the eye of celebrities such as Bella Hadid, who is known to wear the brand’s already-iconic chunky Gao styles and other futuristic boots from the brand while out and about.

Bella Hadid in Both Gao runners. CREDIT: Splash

Both x Second Layer’s drop comes at a time where consumers’ interest is shifting to more utilitarian and practical needs. As most stay at home, the collab’s pragmatic style sets an example for what brands should focus on in the months ahead.

This is also the latest in a string of buzzy collabs for the Paris label, which have also included Clergerie and more recently, Monse at New York Fashion Week for its fall ’20 collection.