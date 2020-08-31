Birkenstock X Valentino 2.0 Drops This Week: Find Out How To Buy it Here

Missed out on the first Birkenstock X Valentino collaboration in 2019? Don’t worry the duo have just announced an eagerly anticipated follow up. Birkenstock X Valentino 2.0 drops this week.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has reimagined Birkenstock’s classic Arizona style in an overblown camouflage motif featuring the Valentino VLTN logo on the side.

The unisex Birkenstock X Valentino collaboration sandals come in two colorways: VLTN Army Green-Brushwood and VLTN Army Green-Lime. And here’s how to buy them. They will become available on Thursday Sept 3., in limited quantities on Birkenstock’s 1774.com website, Valentino.com and Valentino stores worldwide.

Birkenstock X Valentino CREDIT: Birkenstock

The first collaboration debuted on Valentino’s Paris runway in January 2019. They came in red or black with the same VLTN logo on the flank.

“I chose to make this collaboration with Birkenstock for the same reason people choose Birkenstock every day. No matter what you wear, who you are, no matter your gender or social background, no matter your age, your style, no matter if you care about fashion or if you do not, Birkenstock has its own universal language,” said Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli at the time.

Birkenstock X Valentino CREDIT: Birkenstock

“I loved the idea of approaching the DNA of our maison, represented by the individual and intimate world of Couture with something that it is so free and adaptable. To me, this is the definition of inclusivity,” he added.

But as David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, told FN, it cuts both ways. “Having visibility on runways opens a door to acceptance with true fashion-driven consumers,” he said.

In July Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal was officially the hottest shoes in the world for the second quarter of 2020 according to global fashion search engine Lyst.

Birkenstock X Valentino CREDIT: Birkenstock

While apparel and shoes sales overall fell amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kahan told FN in May that the company’s “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.”

For spring ’21, the footwear giant is passing the mike to the footwear talent of the future. It has tapped four British fashion students which included Yeezy collaborator, Dingyun Zhang, to design a limited edition capsule. The capsule will drop in February ’21 alongside a reissue of the Birkenstock ’90 Tallahassee sandal style with a contrast color makeover.