Birkenstock Tapped These Fashion Students to Design a Capsule & the Shoes Are Epic

Birkenstock is known for collaborating with established labels like Rick Owens, Valentino and Proenza Schouler. However for spring ’21, the footwear giant is passing the mike to the footwear talent of the future.

It has tapped four British fashion students to design a limited edition capsule and the results are truly epic.

The project had its genesis in 2018 when Birkenstock commissioned BA Fashion History & Theory students from London fashion school Central Saint Martin’s to research its 250 year archive and reinterpret signature styles in a contemporary way.

In the spirit of archive research Birkenstock is also reissuing its ’90 Tallahassee sandal style with a contrast color makeover.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that it had been designed last week as opposed to some three decades ago which just goes to emphasize the timeless nature of the brand’s aesthetic.

Birkenstock archive Tallahassee Style from the ’90s is also being reissued in contrast colors as part of the project. CREDIT: Birkenstock

Cut to 2019 and a big name fashion industry panel — including Mary Katrantzou, Richard Quinn and Roksanda Ilincic — alongside Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert and CSM’s MA Fashion course director Fabio Piras whittled down the portfolios to a shortlist of 10.

Finally following a year of product development, four of the designs were selected for production.

The resulting capsule will hit selected stores and Birkenstock’s 1774.com website in February ’21. Each of the designs will feature their creator’s name name embossed in the Birkenstock footbed.

However, as an adjunct to Paris Men’s Fashion Week Online, from July 11 to 14, the shoes will also be showcased on dedicated private Instagram account @BIRKENSTOCKXCSM.

Saskia Lenaerts for Birkenstock. CREDIT: Birkenstock

Granted access on special request, industry professionals such as buyers and press will be afforded an overview of the project plus a preview of the campaign shot in Paris by Swiss artist Walter Pfeiffer.

“Investing in and connecting with future talents is working with free spirits,” said Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichart. “This is a priority for forward thinking brands, especially a democratic brand that embraces all like Birkenstock. The students showed a genuine understanding of design and delivered a convincing end result.”

Now check out the four winning designs and hear from the talent of tomorrow that created them and CSM course director Fabio Piras.