Billie Eilish Partners With H&M on Sustainable Collection of Socks, Apparel and More

Pop star Billie Eilish has collaborated with H&M on a collection of merchandise that is inspired by her unique style. The affordable capsule of shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats and more retails from $6 to $35, available in select store locations and at Hm.com.

The collection includes various hues of green, black and neutrals that are all branded with Eilish’s name and logo, with materials for the clothing all sustainably sourced. The H&M x Billie Eilish drop also offers two different colorways of crew jacquard-knit socks that retail for $6 a pair in black and light beige.

H&M x Billie Eilish socks in black. CREDIT: H&M

H&M x Billie Eilish socks in light beige. CREDIT: H&M

“We’re super-excited about this merch collection drop. Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values,” said Emily Bjorkheim, H&M’s head of design for Divided. “We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.”

H&M x Billie Eilish rib-knit hat, sweatshirt, oversized joggers and knit socks. CREDIT: H&M

H&M previously collaborated with Ariana Grande for her Sweetener World Tour Collection last year.

