Did Bad Bunny Reveal an Adidas Forum Collaboration in His New Music Video?

Bad Bunny dropped his “El Último Tour del Mundo” album today, as well as the video for the song “Yo Visto Así.” In the video, the singer-songwriter is wearing an interesting pair of Adidas sneakers.

But is this an upcoming collaboration?



Last month, rumors began to swirl that Bad Bunny would be collaborating with the German athletic brand on a version of the Adidas Forum basketball-turned-lifestyle sneaker.

In several shots from the video — which features other notable celebs including Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara and Ruby Rose — the Puerto Rican star can be seen modeling an unreleased iteration of the Adidas Forum. The pair appears to sport a tan and brown color scheme with sky blue laces and includes the musician’s signature eye logo on the tongue.

While he is wearing a unique version of the shoe, Adidas has not yet confirmed that a Bad Bunny collab on the Forum shoe is coming.

Bad Bunny in an unreleased Adidas Forum in his “Yo Visto Así” video. CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

A closeup of the tongue of the unreleased Adidas Forum worn by Bad Bunny in his “Yo Visto Así” video. CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

If this is indeed a collaboration, it wouldn’t be the first time the 26-year-old released his own shoe. In September, his quirky glow-in-the-dark Crocs arrived — and quickly sold out.

The originally $60 “Glow Up” Crocs featuring space-themed Jibbitz charms launched in limited quantities and pairs have since been reselling for upward of $200 on secondary market websites such as StockX.