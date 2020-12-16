You Can Buy Amina Muaddi & A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Shoes at the Gas Station — Well, Sort Of

Amina Muaddi and rapper A$AP Rocky’s buzzed about women’s shoe collaboration just made its debut, but it’s not what you think. For the launch, the designers passed on traditional shelving displays and created unique installations inspired by gas stations.

The concept — now available at Milan’s Antonioli boutique and Selfridge’s in London — features the shoes on display intertwined with the gas pump at its center.

Amina Muaddi and A$AP Rocky’s AWGE collab is on display at Selfridges in London and Milan’s Antonioli boutique. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amina Muaddi

“We loved developing the idea of the gas station because it’s a place of transition that brings together diverse imaginaries,” Muaddi posted on Instagram. “Extrapolated from its usual context, the gas pump has been transformed into a luxury display that includes surveillance cameras, screens and neon lights.”

Amina Muaddi x AWGE in-story display. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amina Muaddi

The installation also was complete with fuel nozzles and credit card key pads where both A$AP and Amina’s names are spelled out next to dollar signs.

A look at Amina Muaddi’s gas station-inspired shoe display. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amina Muaddi

For the capsule collection, Muaddi tapped the rapper’s creative collective, AWGE, to design a line complete with four styles in 10 variations. The shoes feature Muaddi’s signature heel-shape and brand aesthetic as well crystals and cuban chain-link detailing inspired by A$AP Rocky’s personal jewelry collection. Standout styles include PVC slingbacks with a crystal butterfly-shaped bow as well as rainbow gladiator heels.

Ranging in price from $1,215 to $1,671, the shoes are available to purchase at select retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, MyTheresa, Browns, Harrods, Level Shoes, Bergdorf Goodman and more.

To Buy: Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko Crystal-Embellished Chain Leather Sandals, $1,550.

Last week, Muaddi took home FN’s Collaborator of the Year Award at the 2020 FN Achievements for her work with Rihanna’s Fenty brand. The line, which is comprised of dramatic heels with sexy lace-ups and edgy silhouettes, first debuted in July to much fanfare.

“I think it’s important to collaborate when you truly believe in someone else’s brand or point of view,” Muaddi told FN. “For me it was very important to take the elements that characterized Fenty and Rihanna’s personality and style and filter my own feminine aesthetic through it.”

