Aldo Gives a Modern Twist to Cinderella’s Glass Slipper in New Under-$100 Disney Collab

The clock struck midnight and the shoe still fits — well, if you’re wearing Aldo. The brand is finding its fairy-tale collaboration with Disney in celebration of Cinderella’s 70th anniversary. And starting today, the limited-edition capsule collection will be available to shop.

Inspired by the iconic Disney princess and her evil stepsisters, Aldo’s new collection brings a modern twist to that classic glass slipper as well as other silhouettes and accessories. For the Glass Slipper style, for instance, the pump sits on a transparent block heel and is offered in a blue PVC design as well as in clear, which features small crystal adornments on the toe. Aldo also created a pair of Cinderella slide sandals for those looking for a comfort, flat option.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Disney x Aldo Glassslipper Pump, $100.

The Stepsisters shoe styles pay homage to the character’s original ballroom looks in film, offering PVC mule sandals in pink and bright green neon colorways. The shoes are designed with two-straps and an architectural heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Disney x Aldo Stepsisters Sandal, $95.

In addition, accessories such as clock-inspired earrings featuring golden roman numerals, embellished hair barrettes, Bobbidi-boo, Cinderella-inspired handbags are also featured in the collection. The special-edition clutch was particularly inspired by the 1973 re-release movie poster.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Disney x Aldo Bobbidi-boo Handbag, $65.

Other nods to the story can be found throughout the entire capsule, which retails from $22 to $100. Look for the saying, “If the Shoe Fits,” on the sole of each shoe and pay attention to extra details on the brand’s shoe boxes.

